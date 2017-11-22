The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017

India, All India

Flight not delayed over VIP movement: Min confronts angry flyer

ANI
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 7:31 pm IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 7:35 pm IST

Alphons' statement came soon after a woman was seen blasting him, in a viral video, for her flight getting delayed because of his arrival.

Angry passenger shouts at Union Minister KJ Alphons at Imphal Airport after flights were delayed due to VVIP arrival schedule. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Angry passenger shouts at Union Minister KJ Alphons at Imphal Airport after flights were delayed due to VVIP arrival schedule. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Imphal: Union Minister of State for Tourism and IT KJ Alphons on Wednesday refuted allegations that a flight was delayed because of the VIP movement at the airport in Imphal.

Alphons' statement came soon after a woman was seen blasting him, in a viral video, for her flight getting delayed because of his arrival at the airport.

Speaking to ANI, Alphons said, "I don't think there is any controversy at all. I saw this lady in distress and I went up to talk to her. She said she has to attend a funeral in Patna. I told her that there is a protocol when the president or the prime minister is landing no flight can take off."

"Apart from the prime minister and the president, there is no protocol for any minister. The woman had to talk to someone; it is fine with me that she vented her anger on me," he said.

Following the incident, the airport director said, "Yesterday, no scheduled flight was diverted or cancelled. But three scheduled flights were delayed by around two hours due to the president of India's flight movement."

"We heard that one passenger who was travelling from Imphal to Patna argued with Union Minister KJ Alphons," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, apart from lashing out at the minister, the woman asked Alphons to give it in writing to her that her flight wouldn't be delayed further.

The woman in the video was seen screaming at the minister and few others present at the scene, while Alphons was seen trying to calm her down.

Tags: kj alphons, vip movement, viral video, passenger, flight delayed
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

