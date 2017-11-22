The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 22, 2017 | Last Update : 03:40 AM IST

India, All India

Bill to end triple talaq likely in Winter Session

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 22, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Nov 22, 2017, 2:07 am IST

There have been reports of a number of divorces by way of talaq-e-biddat taking place even after the apex court judgment.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) welcomed the NDA government’s decision to set up the ministerial committee to consider a legislation to end triple talaq. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) welcomed the NDA government’s decision to set up the ministerial committee to consider a legislation to end triple talaq. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government is planning to bring a legislation in the Winter Session of Parliament to put an end to instantaneous triple talaq or talaq-e-biddat, the Muslim way of divorce, still in practice despite the Supreme Court striking it down on August 23.

Sources disclosed a ministerial committee has been constituted to draft a legislation or amend existing penal provisions, which will make instantaneous triple talaq an offence.

Though no dates for the Winter Session have been announced, the government proposes to table the legislation in the session expected to begin next month.

The proposal on drafting a law against triple talaq appears to be a complete U-turn of the government’s earlier stand in which it virtually ruled out the need for a new law, indicating that existing laws, including the one dealing with domestic violence, were sufficient.

The apex court’s judgment quashing triple talaq was hailed as “historic” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, which had been campaigning against it and terming it as an issue related to “gender equality” and “gender justice”.

Some BJP leaders likened Mr Modi to social reformer Raja Rammohan Roy, for taking up the issue for the benefit of Muslim women. The apex court’s judgment was seen as a political victory for the Modi government.

With the next Lok Sabha elections less than two years away and crucial Assembly elections lined up next year in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the bill could result in the government being accused by the Opposition of trying to gain political mileage.

The triple talaq issue had figured prominently during BJP’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh where the saffron party formed a  government after 15 years.

As the law stands today, a victim of talaq-e-biddat has no option but to approach the police for redressal of her grievance, as a Muslim clergy is of no assistance to her.

There have been reports of a number of divorces by way of talaq-e-biddat taking place even after the apex court judgment.

Due to absence of punitive provisions in law, even police is helpless as no action can be taken against a man who uses triple talaq in violation of the apex court decision.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) welcomed the NDA government’s decision to set up the ministerial committee to consider a legislation to end triple talaq.

Tags: triple talaq, winter session of parliament, triple talaq bill, bjp government

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli climbs to fifth spot

2

Priyanka Chopra reveals her new look for 'Quantico' season three

3

I can't afford to lose this job: Maharashtra cop waiting on gender-reassignment surgery

4

Find out how Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip are actually related

5

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham