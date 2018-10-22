The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 22, 2018 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi-Anil Ambani, tweets iconic 'Sholay' song

PTI
Published : Oct 22, 2018, 11:58 am IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2018, 11:58 am IST

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking PM Modi over alleged corruption and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal with a French firm.

The 17-second video uploaded by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter only shows the smiling faces of PM Modi and Ambani with the song playing in the background. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The 17-second video uploaded by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter only shows the smiling faces of PM Modi and Ambani with the song playing in the background. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday used a popular song from Bollywood blockbuster ‘Sholay’ to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "proximity" to industrialist Anil Ambani.

Rahul Gandhi used the hit song, "Ye dosti hum nahin todenge", from the film, using the pictures of PM Modi and Ambani, whose company, according to the Congress chief, had received the offset contract worth Rs 30,000 crore in the Rafale deal.

The 17-second video uploaded by Rahul Gandhi on Twitter only shows the smiling faces of PM Modi and Ambani with the song playing in the background.

 

 

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister over alleged corruption and favouritism in the Rafale fighter jet deal with a French firm.

According to the Congress chief, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has renegotiated the deal by leaving out the State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which was set to get the offset contract as per the deal negotiated by the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, rafale fighter jet deal, anil ambani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

2

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

3

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

4

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

5

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham