The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 22, 2018 | Last Update : 10:48 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi intervenes, summons CBI chief, special director Rakesh Asthana

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 22, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2018, 8:35 pm IST

On Monday, the CBI arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar in connection with a bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana.

PM Modi on Monday summoned CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana amid their public fight on bribery and corruption. (Photo: File)
 PM Modi on Monday summoned CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana amid their public fight on bribery and corruption. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Amid an ongoing internal fight in the country's top investigative agency, PM Modi on Monday summoned CBI director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana amid their public fight on bribery and corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a bribery case against Asthana, who had written to the government listing several charges against his boss Alok Verma.

According to reports, on Sunday, the CBI tried to defend Alok Verma following allegations of corruption levelled against him by Rakesh Asthana saying they are "false and malicious".

The CBI has also claimed to analyse nine phone calls immediately after Manoj Prasad, who was the middleman, was arrested in the alleged bribery case against Asthana.

Also Read: CBI case against special director hinges on 9 calls, messages

Reports say that Asthana had also alleged that Verma delayed his team’s request to arrest Sathish Sana, a businessman facing probe on corruption case involving meat exporter, Moin Qureshi.  

According to reports, the CBI has named Asthana as an accused of accepting Rs 2 crore bribe to settle Qureshi’s case. Apart from Asthana, CBI also named RAW number 2 Samat Kumar Goel in the FIR. The FIR was filed on October 15.

Moin Qureshi’s case brings to the fore the divide in the CBI.

Qureshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in August last year. According to the agency, he was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and he was not cooperating in the probe.

Read: In bribery case against its special director, CBI arrests its senior official

On Monday, the CBI arrested its Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Kumar in connection with a bribery case involving Rakesh Asthana.

Tags: pm modi, cbi, alok verma, rakesh asthana
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: Sonam, Alia and others wish the couple

2

Hrithik Roshan is not in talks for Rohit Dhawan’s next directorial

3

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

4

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

5

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Kangana Ranaut and team celebrated at the wrap up party of period film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi at a restaurant in Mumbai. Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra greeted the fans at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos by Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Arjun-Parineeti promote NE, Kangana celebrates film wrap up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham