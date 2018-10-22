PM Modi accuses Congress of ignoring Subhash Chandra Bose

Modi lamented that post Independence, India’s policies were based on the British system as “things were seen through British glasses”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with INA veteran Lalti Ram during a flag hoisting ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the “Azad Hind government” at Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Launching a thinly-veiled attack on the Nehru-Gandhi clan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the contribution of several great leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, B.R. Ambedkar and Subhash Chandra Bose to the freedom struggle was “deliberately forgotten” to glorify “one family”. He also said that it is high time more Indians knew about the historic role these stalwarts played.

A combative Mr Modi also said that India never eyes anyone else’s territory but will hit back with “double the force” if its sovereignty is ever challenged. In his speech, he also said that his government was working towards providing the armed forces with better technology and latest weapons. He went on to add that efforts were underway to make the lives of soldiers easier by giving them better facilities. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Subhash Chandra Bose.

Donning the famous Azad Hind Fauj cap, the Prime Minister hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and unveiled a plaque to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Bose.

Traditionally, the Prime Minister unfurls the tricolour on the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. The plaque will be placed at barrack number three at the Red Fort where members of the Azad Hind Fauj faced trial. A museum will be also set up in the barrack.

Mr Modi lamented that post Independence, India’s policies were based on the British system as “things were seen through British glasses”.

“Policies, including those related to education, had to suffer because of this,” he said, adding that, “Subhash babu always took pride in India’s history and our rich values. He taught us that not everything must be seen from a non-Indian prism.”

He said in the later decades of independent India if the country had got the guidance of personalities like Subhash babu and Sardar Patel, “the conditions would vary greatly”. Mr Modi said that his government was changing that now.

“It is unfair that to glorify one family, the contribution of several other great leaders was deliberately forgotten. It is high time more Indians knew about the historic role of stalwarts like Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” he said.

The Congress on its part dismissed Mr Modi’s claim that they, while in power for several years, neglected the contribution of freedom fighters like Bose. Accusing the BJP-led Centre of using every “auspicious” occasion as a “political tool”, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi Sunday said the saffron party was “desperate to rewrite history”. Dr Singhvi further added that in August 1947, the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian national flag above Lahori Gate.

Further augmenting his claim the Congress leader added, “Pandit Nehru’s speech made a special mention of Netaji, regretting his absence on the occasion. It was Jawaharlal Nehru who was INA’s defence lawyer in the Red Fort trials of the INA (Indian National Army or Azad Hind Fauj).” Taking on the Sangh Parivar Dr. Singhvi said Sardar Patel had written to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, stating that the “activities of the Hindu Mahasabha were a clear threat to the existence of the government and the activities had not died down, despite the ban”.

The Prime Minister in his speech went on to add that while Mr Bose focused on the East and

Northeast India, the two regions did not get due recognition. Now, he said, his government was working to make the Northeast the “engine of growth”. “We are heading towards building an army which was once envisioned by Netaji (Bose),” he said.



Listing out the NDA government’s contribution towards the armed forces, Mr Modi said his government took decisions such as carrying out surgical strikes across the Line of Control and providing benefits of “one rank, one pension” to ex-servicemen.

He said it has been the Indian tradition not to eye someone else’s territory, “but when our sovereignty is challenged, we will hit back with double the force”. The prime minister said India would continue to use its military might “only for self defence”.

He also cautioned people against forces inside and outside India which are working against the country by targeting its independence, unity and constitution. “It is the duty of every Indian to fight and defeat such forces,” he said, adding that a feeling of nationalism and “Indianness” is a must to counter such designs.