135, including three women, booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad

The incident took place late on Saturday night when the police conducted drunk and drive tests across various parts of the city. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Around 135 people, including three women, were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol in Hyderabad.

The police have registered cases against these people and also seized their vehicles.

According to Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad, Anil Kumar, these people will be chargesheeted and produced before the court.