The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 22, 2017 | Last Update : 04:15 AM IST

India, All India

Only govt can take call on talks with Pak, says Rawat

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 22, 2017, 3:20 am IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2017, 3:21 am IST

General Rawat in reply to another question said terror camps are still operational across the borders.

Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat presents the ‘President’s Standard’ to the 47 Armoured Regiment at the Sunjawan Military Station, in Jammu. (Photo: PTI )
 Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat presents the ‘President’s Standard’ to the 47 Armoured Regiment at the Sunjawan Military Station, in Jammu. (Photo: PTI )

Srinagar: The Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat, said on Saturday that it was the prerogative of the country’s political leadership to decide on the crucial question of resuming peace talks with Pakistan.

“Military has a task and we will continue to perform that task. Decision on any talks has to be decided politically,” he said when asked during an informal chat with mediapersons in Jammu to react to a recent statement of his Pakistani counterpart General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

General Bajwa had said in Karachi last week that his country has shown “genuine desire” to have peaceful relations with its “belligerent” neighbour India but it takes two to tango.  He said, “We have also expressed and demonstrated our genuine desire to have normal and peaceful relations with India. However, it takes two to tango.”

General Rawat in reply to another question said terror camps are still operational across the borders. He said, “I do not know as to who told you that training camps across the border have been closed. Training camps existed there earlier also and they are operational at present too.”

He said a surgical strike was only one way to deal with the training camps and eliminate militants. “There are other ways also and action is being taken in the matter”, he added. On the possibility of a Doklam-like situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), General Rawat said, “We have to remain alert.”

On introducing the 72 Infantry Division to prevent a Doklam-like situation in Ladakh region, he said, “72 Infantry Division is a part of 17 Corps and its raising is going on as scheduled. It is being raised as a force of deterrent.”

General Rawat also did not subscribe to a report’s view that braid chopping incidents in the Valley pose a “challenge” to the Army. He asked “Why do you see it as a challenge?”  

He said such incidents have earlier taken place elsewhere in the country as well and that in Kashmir, “the civil administration and the police are dealing with it and they will foil these incidents.” He added, “The media has a role to play in exposing the separatists and other agencies misleading people on braid chopping incidents.”

Tags: army chief general bipin rawat, pakistan, braid chopping, line of actual control (lac)

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli hails spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

2

Vaping may cause deadly lung diseases, says study

3

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

4

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

5

Bhai Phonta bonanza: Kolkata restaurants rely on traditional Bengali cuisine

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham