The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 22, 2017 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit depart early
 
India, All India

Life of fear: Villagers threaten mother of 11-yr-old who died of starvation in J'khand

ANI
Published : Oct 22, 2017, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2017, 1:47 pm IST

The victim died of starvation on Sept 28 as her family was struck off from govt welfare rolls for not linking their ration to Aadhaar card.

Following the threats, Koyli Devi and her family reportedly travelled 8 km from her village to the Patiamba village in the Jaldega block to take shelter. (Photo: ANI)
 Following the threats, Koyli Devi and her family reportedly travelled 8 km from her village to the Patiamba village in the Jaldega block to take shelter. (Photo: ANI)

Simdega (Jharkhand): The mother of the 11-year-old girl, who died allegedly of starvation in Jharkhand's Simdega district a few days back as her family's ration card was not linked to the Aadhaar card, has accused the villagers of threatening and abusing her for 'defaming' the village.

Koyli Devi, the mother of the victim, said she was 'living in fear' as the villagers thronged outside her house and abused her family.

"I have been living in fear; villagers abused me and asked me to leave the village. They thronged outside my house and abused me and threatened me as I raised the issue," she said.

Read: J'khand girl 'starvation' death: UIDAI says she had Aadhaar, action to be taken for denial of govt benefits

Following the threats, Koyli Devi and her family reportedly travelled 8 km from her village to the Patiamba village in the Jaldega block to take shelter.

The police then brought them back to Simdega and deployed a security team outside their residence.

The victim, Santoshi Kumari, died on September 28 after her mother was unable to feed her. The family was struck off from the government welfare rolls for not linking their ration card with the Aadhaar card.

"We went to get rice, but I was told that no ration will be given to me. My daughter died saying 'Bhat-bhat' (rice)," said the girl's mother, Koyli Devi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Raghubar Das has assured that an action will be taken against those found guilty in the case.

Read also: Jharkhand CM orders fresh investigation into death of girl who died of starvation

Due to the increasing number of fraud cases, the Centre, for security reasons, had asked every individual to link their Aadhaar card with the ration card, LPG, PAN card or any other, failing which many people were struck off the ration card rolls in the state.

Tags: aadhaar card, starvation, ration card, girl starves to death, minor dead, raghubar das
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Denmark Open Super Series: Kidambi Srikanth beats Wong Wing Ki Vincent to reach final

2

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli hails spin duo Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

3

Vaping may cause deadly lung diseases, says study

4

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 review: The torchbearer for bezel-less smartphones

5

Google's Visual Core will make Pixel 2 take even better pictures

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham