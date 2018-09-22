The Asian Age | News

Woman attacked, stripped for selling illegal liquor in Assam

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2018, 8:26 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2018, 8:26 am IST

The incident came to light after a video of the attack went viral in the social media and police registered a case against it during day.

Guwahati: In an apparent incident of moral policing, a woman who allegedly sells illegal brew was attacked and stripped by villagers in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Friday.

In the video her attackers were seen to include women. "The incident took place on September 10 in a very remote tribal area under Nagra outpost along the Assam-Mizoram border. We came to know of it only after the video was circulated and registered a case today," Karimganj superintendent of police Gaurav Upadhyay told PTI.

The victim did not approach the police but filed a case in the court of the Karimganj chief judicial magistrate yesterday after seeing the video, he said.

After registering the case in the afternoon, a police party visited the village and initiated a probe into the incident.

The woman has not identified anyone as her attacker. "The group of villagers, who attacked her, included women. She was also stripped ... We have started our investigation and we will take action as per law," Upadhyay said.

The police will also charge those who made video recording of the incident and circulated it in the social media under the IT Act, he said.

The woman, the SP said, used to allegedly sell illegal liquor and was involved in some anti-social activities.

"The villagers had warned her. Even the police had warned her earlier ... As to what led to this attack, we will be able to tell properly only after investigation," he said.

Tags: moral policing, illegal liqour, social media, woman stripped fro selling illegal liqour, crime against women
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

