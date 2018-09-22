The Asian Age | News

Manohar Parrikar govt soon to die natural death: Congress

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2018, 1:38 am IST

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: File)
Panaji: The Manohar Parrikar government in Goa is on course to “die a natural death” and the Congress will form the next government in the state, the Opposition party’s state in-charge A. Chellakumar claimed on Friday.

Mr Chellakumar, however, refused to say by when the Congress expected to wrest power in the coastal state. “The Manohar Parrikar-led government is on course to die a natural death. The government was formed by those who sold the ideology and sentiments of the voters for their greed for power and money,” he said.

Mr Chellakumar said that the Congress would form the next government in Goa by taking into consideration the ideology of the party and the interests of the  Goans’ .

Mr Chellakumar further said “I cannot reveal the time frame by which the government will be in place.”

Mr Chellakumar, however, refused to divulge his party’s strategy to garner support of other MLAs. The Congress has 16 MLAs in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

The Congress leader put to rest apprehensions that the party was not united, these having risen because two of its MLAs — Jeniffer Monserratte and Philip Neri Rodrigues — are currently travelling abroad while the party is staking claim to form a government.

Ruling out any leadership crisis in the Congress, Mr Chellakumar said that the party would name a leader at an opportune time.

