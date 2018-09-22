J&K police, Army, CRPF launch cordon, search operation in Pulwama

The operation is being carried out in light of an incident where bullet-ridden bodies of two SPOs and a police constable was found in J&K.

Terror attacks against policemen in the state have been rampant in recent times. (Photo: ANI)

Pulwama: A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday initiated a cordon and search operation in villages of Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

The operation is being carried out in the light of yesterday's incident where bullet-ridden bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a police constable was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The SPOs and constable were kidnapped by the terrorists from their homes.

Terror attacks against policemen in the state have been rampant in recent times.

On August 29, four policemen were killed when they were indiscriminately fired upon by a group of terrorists in Shopian's Arhama.

The same month, three policemen were gunned down in three separate attacks by terrorists in Pulwama and Kulgam districts.