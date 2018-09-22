The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 22, 2018 | Last Update : 08:41 PM IST

India, All India

Final year IIT-Madras student from Kerala commits suicide

PTI
Published : Sep 22, 2018, 8:12 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2018, 8:12 pm IST

Police suspect that he could have been under 'some kind of pressure due to low attendance'.

The institute mourned the student's death as an 'irreparable loss'. (Representational Image)
 The institute mourned the student's death as an 'irreparable loss'. (Representational Image)

Chennai: A final year student of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras allegedly committed suicide Saturday by hanging from the ceiling of his room, police said.

Shahul Kornath, 23, from Malappuram in Kerala, was pursuing his B Tech-M Tech (dual degree) Naval architecture programme, police and the institute administration said. 

No suicide note was found from his room, police added. However, they suspected that he could have been under "some kind of pressure due to low attendance", but added that a detailed probe was on. 

Meanwhile, the institute mourned the student's death as an "irreparable loss". 

"This is indeed an irreparable loss to not just the institute and the family, but society as a whole. May his soul rest in peace," it said in a statement, adding that it was cooperating with the authorities on the matter. 

Tags: iit student commits suicide, iit madras
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Isha Ambani engagement: Peecee-Nick, Janhvi, Sonam-Anand, Anil dazzle in Italy

2

R Madhavan talks about what makes a person an icon

3

A communal harmony message: Hindus, Muslims perform ‘aarti’, ‘azaan’ in same pandal

4

Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann’s reaction on mother’s pregnancy is too hilarious in 1st song

5

This temple in Chhattisgarh opens only for 12 hours in a year

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

The team of upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ were clicked during promotions and screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hugs galore: BGMC’s Shahid, Shraddha, Yami, team have gala time before release

The makers of the horror comedy ‘Stree’ held a star-studded success bash of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Rajkummar, team celebrate as Stree enters 100-crore club

B-Town stars sought blessings from Lord Ganesha by praying to various idols in Mumbai on Sunday and Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter/Instagram)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Big B, Neetu, others enjoy Lord Ganesha's festive fervour

Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Kiara Advani, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty and family were clicked at Ganesh Darshan. Checkout more latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Abhishek, Varun, Anushka, Kajol, Kiara spotted at airport

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham