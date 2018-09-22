The Asian Age | News



Defence Ministry reiterates stand, says govt had no role in choosing Reliance

'Unnecessary controversies are being created and the statement perhaps needs to be seen in its full context', Ministry said.

The Modi government has repeatedly said it was Dassault that chose its India partner for offsets and that the government had no say in the deal. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Saturday reiterated its stand by saying that the Government of India had no role in the selection of Indian Offset partner for the Rafale deal. 

On Friday, former French president Francois Hollande claimed that the Indian government proposed Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as the India partner for the 36 Rafale jet deal. He also stated that the French government were given no choice in the said matter. 

Reacting to Hollande's statement, the Ministry of Defence today said that the reported statement perhaps needs to be seen in its full context – where the French media has raised issues of conflict of interest involving persons close to the former President. 

Also Read: Hollande says PM of India thief: Rahul questions Modi's silence on Rafale deal

It added, "Unnecessary controversies are being created following reports regarding a statement purportedly made by former French President Hollande." 

The Modi government has repeatedly said it was Dassault that chose its India partner for offsets and that the government had no say in the deal.

On Saturday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the allegations against the government on the Rafale deal were baseless and that there was no point in raising controversies about it. 

The Opposition, however, slammed PM Modi over his silence and urged him to clarify the statements made by Hollande. 

