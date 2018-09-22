The Asian Age | News

Watch: Truck carrying beer bottles rams toll plaza in Rajasthan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 22, 2018, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2018, 10:20 am IST

The horrific incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza.

The truck got smashed and the toll booth apparently got damaged due to the impact. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The truck got smashed and the toll booth apparently got damaged due to the impact. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kishangarh (Rajasthan): A truck carrying beer bottles rammed a toll plaza at Kishangarh district in Rajasthan on Friday, injuring one person.

The horrific incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the toll plaza.

In the footage, a SUV (sports utility vehicle) is pulling over to pay the toll tax and suddenly a truck comes from behind and hits the booth.

The debris of the toll booth along with the divider fell on the SUV.

 

 

The truck got smashed and the toll booth apparently got damaged due to the impact.

