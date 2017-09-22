The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 22, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 PM IST

India, All India

Will retaliate appropriately in case of loss of lives of our troops: India to Pak

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 4:55 pm IST

Pakistan Major General Mirza had claimed that the Indian Army was targeting Pakistani civilians in the Jammu sector.

The Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt, in a telephonic conversation put across that the trend of infiltration along the LoC continue with active support of the Pakistan army. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt, in a telephonic conversation put across that the trend of infiltration along the LoC continue with active support of the Pakistan army. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Director generals of Indian and Pakistan army held talks on Friday after 48 hours of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a blunt message, the Indian Army conveyed to Pakistan that it reserves the right to "retaliate appropriately" to any incident leading to the loss of lives of its troops due to Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt, in a telephonic conversation put across that the trend of infiltration along the LoC have continued with active support of the Pakistan army impacting peace and tranquillity in the border areas, reported ANI.

Bhatt also told Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza that cross-border infiltration was also impacting internal security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and that this was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targeting of Indian troops undertaken through cross-border actions "duly supported" by the Pakistan Army troops.

Pakistan Major General Mirza had claimed that the Indian Army was targeting Pakistani civilians in the Jammu sector.

The Indian DGMO in his response highlighted that all ceasefire violations in the Jammu sector were initiated by Pakistani Rangers and the BSF troops deployed only responded appropriately to them.

India also emphasised that no targeted firing was carried out on civilians. Apart from this, the Army also maintained that the firing by BSF troops was initiated against armed intruders attempting to infiltrate from close proximity of Pakistani posts along Amritsar border

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan claimed that at least six of its citizens were killed and 26 others injured in alleged ceasefire violations across the LoC by Indian troops. 

With agency inputs.

Tags: director general of military operations, lt gen a k bhatt, ceasefire violation, line of control
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

For first time ever, drones to supply blood to hospitals in Switzerland

2

Watch: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again promises to be a laugh riot

3

Youngster builds pillow fort in store, threatened with jail time

4

India vs Australia: Upset that Kuldeep Yadav didn't get wickets initially, says family

5

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now available for pre-order in India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham