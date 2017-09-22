Will retaliate appropriately in case of loss of lives of our troops: India to Pak

Pakistan Major General Mirza had claimed that the Indian Army was targeting Pakistani civilians in the Jammu sector.

New Delhi: Director generals of Indian and Pakistan army held talks on Friday after 48 hours of ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a blunt message, the Indian Army conveyed to Pakistan that it reserves the right to "retaliate appropriately" to any incident leading to the loss of lives of its troops due to Pakistani firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt, in a telephonic conversation put across that the trend of infiltration along the LoC have continued with active support of the Pakistan army impacting peace and tranquillity in the border areas, reported ANI.

Bhatt also told Pakistan DGMO Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza that cross-border infiltration was also impacting internal security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and that this was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targeting of Indian troops undertaken through cross-border actions "duly supported" by the Pakistan Army troops.

The Indian DGMO in his response highlighted that all ceasefire violations in the Jammu sector were initiated by Pakistani Rangers and the BSF troops deployed only responded appropriately to them.

India also emphasised that no targeted firing was carried out on civilians. Apart from this, the Army also maintained that the firing by BSF troops was initiated against armed intruders attempting to infiltrate from close proximity of Pakistani posts along Amritsar border

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan claimed that at least six of its citizens were killed and 26 others injured in alleged ceasefire violations across the LoC by Indian troops.

