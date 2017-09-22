The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:58 PM IST

India, All India

Police permit necessary for idol immersion on Muharram: Mamata sidesteps HC order

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 8:33 pm IST

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had allowed immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal on all days including Muharram.

It has been made mandatory that the puja committee organisers would have to take permission from the police for idol immersions on October 1, according to sources. (Photo: DC)
 It has been made mandatory that the puja committee organisers would have to take permission from the police for idol immersions on October 1, according to sources. (Photo: DC)

Kolkata: Undeterred by the Calcutta High Court's landmark order the Mamata Banerjee government on Friday decided that no idol immersion would take place without the permission from the police on October 1, which coincides Ekadoshi with Muharram.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday had allowed immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal on all days including Muharram.

The state government's decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the chief minister after her government chose to not challenge the high court's landmark ruling at the apex court to avoid further controversy.

Read: Someone can slit my throat but can't tell me what to do: Mamata on HC order

The development came on a day West Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi called for peace and communal harmony in the state.

He observed, "The high court's order on the Durga Puja idol immersion is neither victory nor defeat for anyone. The administration must ensure that both the communities can organise their religious occasions peacefully."

Read: Why create communal distinction between Hindus, Muslims: Calcutta HC asks Mamata

On Friday afternoon, Banerjee convened a high-level meeting with Trinamool Congress ministers, MLAs and MPs from Kolkata and its neighbouring districts at Nabanna, the state secretariat, for a way-out.

Top officials of the administration and police were also present.

It has been made mandatory that the puja committee organisers would have to take permission from the police for idol immersions on October 1, according to sources.

The organisers will be allowed to do so only once they get clearance from the police.

The decision to not move the apex court was taken following the state government's consultation with veteran Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal.

Read: Can't impose restrictions just because you are state: HC to WB on idol immersion case

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee informed about the government's move before the BJP could jump to encash the political mileage over the ruling ahead of the festive season.

Turning the table he argued that the high court's ruling did not go against the state government.

According to him, the high court in its ruling rather empowered the state government and its police, administration to decide the immersion modalities.

"The move to approach the Supreme Court was cancelled after the high court's ruling was discussed with Sibal. The high court stated that the other directions would not come into effect if the immersion is not found permissible. Now it is up to the state government to assess whether the immersion is permissible or not permissible. So the order has been in our favour," Kalyan Banerjee said.

He also pointed out that the order was misinterpreted as a setback to the state government on Thursday by those who wanted to reap political benefits out of it.

Tags: police permit, durga puja idol immersion, mamata banerjee, muharram
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

For first time ever, drones to supply blood to hospitals in Switzerland

2

Watch: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again promises to be a laugh riot

3

Youngster builds pillow fort in store, threatened with jail time

4

India vs Australia: Upset that Kuldeep Yadav didn't get wickets initially, says family

5

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now available for pre-order in India

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham