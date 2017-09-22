The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

India, All India

File compliance report on cow vigilantism by Oct 31: SC to states

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

The court has asked other states to file compliance soon. (Photo: PTI)
 The court has asked other states to file compliance soon. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked for a compliance report from states on cow vigilantism matter.

The Court has fixed October 31 as the date of next hearing.

The Supreme Court said all states are under an obligation to compensate victims of cow vigilantism violence cases.

States - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh filed have already filed their compliance reports to the apex court on Friday.

The court has asked other states to file compliance soon.

