File compliance report on cow vigilantism by Oct 31: SC to states

The Supreme Court said all states are under an obligation to compensate victims of cow vigilantism violence cases.

The court has asked other states to file compliance soon. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked for a compliance report from states on cow vigilantism matter.

The Court has fixed October 31 as the date of next hearing.

States - Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh filed have already filed their compliance reports to the apex court on Friday.

The court has asked other states to file compliance soon.