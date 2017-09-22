The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

India, All India

Don't punish anyone severely: Gorakhpur class 5 student's suicide note to teacher

ANI
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 12:13 pm IST

The student's suicide note read that he had decided to end his life as his teacher had subjected him to harsh punishment.

Navneet's father has blamed the authorities of his school for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI)
 Navneet's father has blamed the authorities of his school for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI)

Gorakhpur: Upset over being punished by teacher, a class five student in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison.

The 11-year-old, Navneet Prakash, a student of St Anthony's Convent School, was allegedly punished in his school on September 15, after which he died at the BRD Medical College on Wednesday.

A suicide note was recovered from his schoolbag in which he claimed that he had decided to end his life as he was subjected to harsh punishment by his teacher.

In the suicide note, Navneet said, "Papa, Today is my first exam and my class teacher kept me crying till 9:15 am. I was kept standing for three periods. She only listens to her sycophants. I am going to end my life today. Please ask my ma'am not to give such a severe punishment to anyone."

Navneet's last wish, as mentioned in the suicide note, says, "Please ask my teacher to not punish anyone so severely."

Navneet's father has blamed the authorities of his school for the tragedy.

The Superintendent of Police, Vinay Kumar Singh, said that an FIR was registered at the Shahpur Police Station under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We have arrested the teacher, Bhavna, and the matter is being investigated. The parents found the suicide note and a glass rapped in a polythene from which a foul smell was coming out from his school bag. Probably, he has consumed some poison as foam was coming out from his mouth when the family members rushed him to the hospital," he said.

Tags: indian penal code, suicide, brd medical college, school authorities, teacher punishes student
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again promises to be a laugh riot

2

Youngster builds pillow fort in store, threatened with jail time

3

India vs Australia: Upset that Kuldeep Yadav didn't get wickets initially, says family

4

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now available for pre-order in India

5

Milky Way different from most galaxies: study

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham