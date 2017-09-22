The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 22, 2017 | Last Update : 12:04 PM IST

India, All India

Cleanliness is godliness: Rajnikanth extends support to PM's 'Swachhta Hi Seva' drive

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 11:39 am IST

In his twitter handle, actor Rajinikanth said he fully supports the Prime Minister's mission towards a cleaner India.

The 'Clean India' campaign of Modi completes three years in 2017 and the PM has written to opinion makers across fields including industry, sports and cinema seeking their support to 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement, saying it is the noblest service. (Photo: PTI)
 The 'Clean India' campaign of Modi completes three years in 2017 and the PM has written to opinion makers across fields including industry, sports and cinema seeking their support to 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement, saying it is the noblest service. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' mission.

The Tamil actor in his twitter handle extended his support to the mission and said 'cleanliness is godliness'.

Earlier, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma received a personal invitation from the Prime Minister to support 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement.

In the letter to Sharma, the PM asked her to dedicate some time for the cause of Swachh Bharat and said that her participation would further inspire others to be a part of the movement.

The 'Clean India' campaign of Modi completes three years in 2017 and the PM has written to opinion makers across fields including industry, sports and cinema seeking their support to 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement, saying it is the noblest service.

Modi, who had on October 2, 2014, picked up a broom to launch the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Campaign, to promote sanitation, has written personalised letters to iconic celebrities, prominent industrialists, sportspersons, film stars, inter-faith leaders and other noted personalities to enlist their support.

Introducing the subject of his short letter as something which was very close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart, Modi said, Bapu believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice.

"An inspiration to billions across generations and borders, Mahatma Gandhi recognised that our attitude towards cleanliness also reflects our attitude towards society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation," he said in the letter.

President Ram Nath Kovind last week launched the nationwide 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign to reignite the cleanliness movement by mobilising people support in the fortnight to October 2.

Tags: rajinikanth, ram nath kovind, twitter, swachhata hi seva, narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Australia: Upset that Kuldeep Yadav didn't get wickets initially, says family

2

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now available for pre-order in India

3

Milky Way different from most galaxies: study

4

Brazilian judge under fire for re-legalising 'gay cure therapy'

5

Here are skin infections people may pick up at the gym

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham