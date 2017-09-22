Cleanliness is godliness: Rajnikanth extends support to PM's 'Swachhta Hi Seva' drive

In his twitter handle, actor Rajinikanth said he fully supports the Prime Minister's mission towards a cleaner India.

The 'Clean India' campaign of Modi completes three years in 2017 and the PM has written to opinion makers across fields including industry, sports and cinema seeking their support to 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement, saying it is the noblest service. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' mission.

The Tamil actor in his twitter handle extended his support to the mission and said 'cleanliness is godliness'.

I extend my full support to our hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) September 22, 2017

Earlier, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma received a personal invitation from the Prime Minister to support 'Swachhata Hi Seva' movement.

In the letter to Sharma, the PM asked her to dedicate some time for the cause of Swachh Bharat and said that her participation would further inspire others to be a part of the movement.

I am honoured to be a part of #SwachhBharat campaign and will do my best for the noble initiative of #SwachhataHiSeva (2/2) pic.twitter.com/SrSt2GKBWF — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 17, 2017

Modi, who had on October 2, 2014, picked up a broom to launch the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or Clean India Campaign, to promote sanitation, has written personalised letters to iconic celebrities, prominent industrialists, sportspersons, film stars, inter-faith leaders and other noted personalities to enlist their support.

Introducing the subject of his short letter as something which was very close to Mahatma Gandhi's heart, Modi said, Bapu believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice.

"An inspiration to billions across generations and borders, Mahatma Gandhi recognised that our attitude towards cleanliness also reflects our attitude towards society. Bapu believed in achieving cleanliness through community participation," he said in the letter.

President Ram Nath Kovind last week launched the nationwide 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign to reignite the cleanliness movement by mobilising people support in the fortnight to October 2.