The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 22, 2017 | Last Update : 07:56 AM IST

India, All India

Gas tragedy: HC stays proceedings against MP ex-top cop

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 22, 2017, 7:00 am IST
Updated : Sep 22, 2017, 7:01 am IST

Although official death figure has been pegged at 3787, unofficially the toll count was more than 16,000.

Survivors of the Bhopal Gas tragedy (Photo: PTI/File)
 Survivors of the Bhopal Gas tragedy (Photo: PTI/File)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh high court has stayed proceedings against the then local superintendent of police Swaraj Puri and district magistrate Moti Singh in the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy which had claimed lives of 3787 people.

The single bench of the Jabalpur high court headed by justice S.K.Palo on Wednesday stayed proceedings of chief judicial magistrate court, Bhopal, in the case and fixed the next date of hearing in the case for November 9. Mr Puri had retired from his service as DGP of MP.

Civil rights activist Abdul Jabar, fighting for the cause of victims of Bhopal gas tragedy had earlier moved the CJM court, Bhopal, seeking to book the two ex-officials on charges of aiding the escape of Union Carbide Corporation chairman Warren Anderson from MP during the incident. Mr Jabar had cited a book written by Mr Singh who was then district collector of Bhopal while accusing him of aiding the escape of the then UCC chairman from MP in his PIL filed in the CJM court. The CJM had ordered to register cases under Sections 212 (harbouring or concealing a person believed to be an offender), 217( public servant disobeying an order to save a person from punishment) and 221( intentional omission to apprehend) of IPC against the two ex-officials.

However, the two retired bureaucrats had later filed a revision petition in the additional district and sessions judge court here and later moved the high court seeking a stay on the proceedings in the case in the lower court. The tragedy that took place in the intervening night of December 2-3,1984 following leakage of deadly methyl isocyanate gas in the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal had left an unspecified number of people dead and hundreds of people maimed. Although official death figure has been pegged at 3787, unofficially the toll count was more than 16,000.

Tags: madhya pradesh high court, bhopal gas tragedy, bureaucrats
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Brazilian judge under fire for re-legalising 'gay cure therapy'

2

Here are skin infections people may pick up at the gym

3

Seal pup rests on Australian beach after exhausting 2000km journey from Antarctic

4

Ind vs Aus, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav hat-trick seals 50-run win for India

5

Adolf Hitler's phone directory put up for auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

International cosplayer Jonathan Stryker celebrated Disney week on his Instagram page. (All photos: Jonathan Stryker Instagram)

This cosplayer nailed the looks and expressions of Disney male leads

Nation gears to celebrate with theatrical and colourful pandals. (All photos: AP)

Nation prepares for Durga Puja 2017 in full swing

London Fashion Week sees Italian glamour and London street style over the weekend. (All images: AP)

London Fashion Week 2017: Burberry, Armani, Versus among others shine over the weekend

Over 6 million people are expected to attend the world's largest beer festival. (Photos: AP)

Millions flock to Munich for Oktoberfest 2017

Fire-tamers from several countries showcased their most dangerous tricks for almost two hours at Belarus Fire Festival

Playing with fire in Belarus

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham