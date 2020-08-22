Saturday, Aug 22, 2020 | Last Update : 08:01 PM IST

  Jammu and Kashmir: Security personnel kill one militant in Baramulla encounter
India, All India

Jammu and Kashmir: Security personnel kill one militant in Baramulla encounter

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2020, 1:44 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2020, 1:44 pm IST

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district this morning

Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Check-i-Saloosa area of Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

 

Militants fired at the forces as they were conducting searches in the area. The security forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which one militant killed.

His identity and group affiliation is being ascertained, the police official said.

Tags: encounter in jammu and kashmir, militancy in kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

