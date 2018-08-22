The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

India, All India

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat dies at 63

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 10:05 am IST

Kamat was Minister of State for Home Affairs with additional charge of Communications and Information Technology ministry from 2009 to 2011.

Kamat was a Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency in 2009 and the Mumbai North East constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004. (Photo: File)
 Kamat was a Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency in 2009 and the Mumbai North East constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died on Wednesday after a brief illness, party sources said. He was 63. The former Union minister died at a hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted early on Wednesday.

Kamat was a Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency in 2009 and the Mumbai North East constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004. He was Union Minister of State for Home Affairs with an additional charge of the Communications and Information Technology ministry from 2009 to 2011.

In July 2011, he resigned as the minister. He was also a former president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. An advocate by profession, Kamat was a commerce graduate from the RA Podar College in Mumbai and also had a law degree from the Government Law College in Mumbai.

Tags: congress, gurudus kamat, gurudas kamat dies
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

2

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

3

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

4

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

5

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham