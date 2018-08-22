The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

India, All India

No sacrifies in open, no selfies with animal: Yogi Adityanath for Bakr-Eid

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 9:13 am IST

Yogi Adityanath has instructed police to ensure that blood and offal of animals is not dumped in open drains.

The Yogi Adityanath-government also asked the officials to take action against those flouting the rules. (Photo: File)
  The Yogi Adityanath-government also asked the officials to take action against those flouting the rules. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: As the country is celebrating Eid al-Adha or the ‘Festival of Sacrifice’ on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh government has denied permission of animal slaughter in open in the state. The Yogi Adityanath-government has also prohibited selfies during animal sacrifice.

In a video conference with district magistrates, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed police and administration to ensure sacrifice of animals on Bakr-Eid was not done in the open, and that blood and offal is not dumped in open drains, so that religious sentiments of other communities are not hurt.

The government also asked the officials to take action against those flouting the rules.

A trend has emerged in the last few years where on Eid al-Adha social media gets flooded with selfies featuring animals before and after the sacrifice.

The chief minister has also asked officials to maintain law and order and ensure electricity and water supply isn't disrupted in the state.

The police have also been instructed to ensure that protected animals are not sacrificed on the festival and to step up vigilance in areas where the Kanwar Yatra - an annual pilgrimage undertaken by Lord Shiva's devotees - is in progress.

The second of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, Eid al-Adha ot the Feast of the Sacrifice honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

However, before he could commit the act, God provided him with a ram to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this, a male goat is sacrificed and divided into three parts: one third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbours; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

Tags: bakr-eid, yogi adityanath, eid al-adha, uttar pradesh government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

2

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

3

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

4

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

5

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham