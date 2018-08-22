The Asian Age | News

Fire breaks out at Doordarshan Bhawan in Delhi, 8 fire tenders rush to spot

Published : Aug 22, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Eight fire-fighting engines were rushed to the location to bring the blaze under control. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: A fire broke out at Doordarshan Kendra at Mandi House in central Delhi.

Eight fire-fighting engines were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

'The fire was controlled within 10 minutes. 8 fire tenders are present on the spot. No casualty has been reported,' news agency ANI quoted a fire official as saying.

Further details are awaited.

