The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:44 AM IST

India, All India

Didn't know we were seeing her for last time, says friends of woman killed in CP accident

PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 7:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 7:53 am IST

Phoolwati was dragged for nearly 300 mts on Sunday night by SUV driven allegedly by 20-yr-old woman, who was held shortly after accident.

Inmates said they were informed by patients there that policemen have brought Phoolwati but she was declared brought dead by doctors. (Representational image)
 Inmates said they were informed by patients there that policemen have brought Phoolwati but she was declared brought dead by doctors. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The woman who died after being caught in the wheels of a speeding SUV in Connaught Place area had stepped out of her shelter home before her death to earn her livelihood, one of her friends said on Tuesday.

Phoolwati, 50, was dragged for nearly 300 metres on Sunday night by the SUV driven allegedly by a 20-year-old woman, who was arrested shortly after the accident.

Read: 50-yr-old homeless woman dragged by SUV driven by fashion student

Phoolwati's friend, Kiran, said she had not imagined that the inmates of the shelter home, near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara where the victim lived with her son, had seen her for the last time.

"She was the only bread-earner of her family. Her 19-year-old son Shanker is unemployed. She used to work in Shiv Mandir in CP as a cleaner and also as a ragpicker," Kiran added. Phoolwati's husband, Sushil, died of tuberculosis two years ago and she is survived by three children - Shankar, Geeta and Ritu. Phoolwati's elder daughter, Geeta, is a widow and her younger daughter Ritu is pursuing fashion designing from an institute in Naraina area in Delhi.

"Ritu has never lived with her family. She spent her childhood at Salaam Baalak Trust and is currently pursing a course in fashion designing at the institute. Her education is funded by the trust," said Santosh Kumar Gupta, a coordinator of the trust.

Shanker is preparing for Class 10 board exams. He never showed interest in studies, Gupta added. The shelter home is being run by NGO 'Humana People to People India' near the gurudwara for nearly eight years now.

At 6 pm on Sunday, Phoolwati stepped out of the shelter home, wearing a salwar kameez, to sell junk, an inmate said. "However around 10.30 pm, we were informed by Manju, who worked with Phoolwati in Shiv Mandir, that she has had an accident and taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital," the inmate said.

A number of her inmates then reached the hospital. They said they were informed by patients there that policemen have brought Phoolwati but she was declared brought dead by doctors. "We immediately rushed to Connaught Place police station. We were around 15-20 people. As soon as police saw us, they closed the main gate. They did not allow us inside. We protested and even abused the policemen for barring us. Even her son Shanker was not allowed inside," another inmate claimed.

The inmates said she was cremated yesterday afternoon. "I had seen her that day... I did not know that it was the last time I was seeing her," the inmate said. A few inmates alleged that the police registered an FIR in the matter after they protested outside the police station demanding justice.

Tags: delhi crime, ram manohar lohia hospital, bangla sahib gurdwara, woman hit by suv, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

2

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

3

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

4

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

5

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham