

3 arrested, country-made pistol recovered in Dabholkar murder case

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 2:07 pm IST

A khukri, three live rounds and a 7.65-bore pistol were recovered on the basis of leads given by Sachin Andure who was arrested by CBI.

Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013, by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk in Pune. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013, by bike-borne assailants while returning home from a morning walk in Pune. (Photo: File | PTI)

Aurangabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday recovered a country-made pistol in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, similar to the one used in the killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013, and filed a complaint with the police against three people, officials said.

A khukri, three live rounds and a 7.65-bore pistol were recovered on the basis of leads given by Sachin Prakasrao Andure who was arrested recently by the CBI, they said.

The CBI has filed a complaint with the Aurangabad police against three people for allegedly possessing the country-made pistol, an illegal weapon, they said.

The CBI will send the pistol for ballistic examination to ascertain whether it was used in the killing of Dabholkar, they said.

The recovery was made following searches at houses of two friends and a relative of Andure, they said.

Andure, a resident of Aurangabad, was arrested on August 18. He is believed to be one of the shooters who fired upon Dabholkar in Pune on August 20, 2013 in broad daylight, the officials said.

The fatal shot killed Dabholkar who was the founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS). The arrest was made on a tip-off from the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad after it had arrested three people in connection with a separate case of arms recovery.

The CBI had also arrested former Shiv Sena corporator Shrikant Pangarkar in connection with the killing of Dabholkar.

