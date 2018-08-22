The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

India, All India

13 individuals sentenced to death for raping minor girls: MP CM

ANI
Published : Aug 22, 2018, 9:10 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2018, 9:10 am IST

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to promulgate a law to award death penalty to individuals accused in rape of minor girls.

Addressing the media, Chouhan said, 'As per the provisions to penalise such culprits with the harshest of punishment, 13 people have so far been sentenced to death.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Addressing the media, Chouhan said, 'As per the provisions to penalise such culprits with the harshest of punishment, 13 people have so far been sentenced to death.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday confirmed that a total of 13 individuals have been sentenced to death in connection with the raping of minor girls in the state.

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to promulgate a law to award death penalty to individuals accused in rape of minor girls. The law, which awards the death penalty to rapists of girls below the age of 12, was unanimously passed in the state assembly in December last year.

Addressing the media, Chouhan said, "As per the provisions to penalise such culprits with the harshest of punishment, 13 people have so far been sentenced to death."

Speaking on the steps being taken to put a stop to such incidents in the future, Chouhan said, "On one hand, we are imparting lessons and inculcating the right values, and on the other hand, strict punishments, a culmination of the two will help us prevent such incidents from happening."

When asked to comment on the death penalty awarded to two culprits earlier on Tuesday, Chouhan said, "Today I can say that my heart is satisfied."

The two accused, Irfan and Asif, had abducted a seven-year-old girl from her school in Hafiz colony in Mandsaur in June this year. The duo then tortured and raped the girl before killing her and throwing her body at a secluded spot in the city.

Read: 2 men get death for raping 8-yr-old in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur

Following the incident, the two men were arrested, while a Special Investigation Team was set up to investigate the matter. The two accused were awarded the death sentence by a special court in Mandsaur earlier on Tuesday.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, death penalty, rape, crime against children, mandsaur rape
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

2

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

3

Separated for 60 years, sweethearts reunite at retirement complex, set to wed

4

Anushka's expression from 'Sui Dhaaga' trailer turns into viral memes

5

Nickyanka engagement: These inside photos from roka and party are winning hearts

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham