Doklam standoff may prolong, India yet to decide on mobilising additional troops

Guwahati: Despite the ongoing negotiations through diplomatic and other channels, the standoff between India and China in Doklam may prolong for some more time.

Pointing out that Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) have set up tents and other facilities near the standoff point, security sources said Chinese army seems to have been preparing to prolong their stay in the area.

Informing that the situation in the area was completely under control, security sources however, clarified that Indian Army is also equally prepared to stay in the area with the Bhutanese Army.

Security sources said the Indian and the Bhutanese Army are operating together in the area to prevent any intrusion by PLA.

Informing that security forces have not noticed any major movement of troops on the other side, security sources said India has not moved additional forces in the area as reported in a section of Indian media.

“India had pushed in additional troops to locations closer to the tri-junction in Doklam area initially to meet any eventuality but later on a status quo on deployment of forces have been maintained by the either side,” security sources said.

About the activities of Chinese army, security sources said, “The PLA has set up tents about 200 to 300 metres away from the standoff point. For their convenience the PLA has decided to pitch their tents a little away from standoff point.”

Security sources however, clarified that it would be wrong to say that Chinese troops retreated from the standoff point, in fact they chose relatively a plain area to set up camps instead of doing it on hilly terrain.

Security sources keeping a close watch on the standoff in Doklam said the Chinese troops have not started construction of permanent bunkers and the construction of the road has also stopped. The Chinese troops are only staying in tents near the area and no additional troop movement has been noticed so far.

Security sources said the Indian action can be termed only a preventive mechanism and not troop mobilisation. In high altitude, the troops can face acclimatisation problem and in such cases, it is difficult for them to operate. That is why, India is pushing some additional troops closer to Doklam area so that the men can be acclimatised properly to operate in that area in case of any eventuality.

Moreover, security sources asserted that if China decides to mobilise additional troops towards the standoff point, India would also be able push in extra manpower, which is available in close proximity.

“India has not taken any decision as yet to mobilise additional troops in Doklam area,” security sources said while indicating that standoff may prolong for some more time.