The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:23 PM IST

India, All India

Will win with love, not hate: Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi posters in Mumbai

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 6:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 6:53 pm IST

Gandhi garnered huge attention during discussion on no-confidence motion on July 20 after he walked up to PM and hugged him.

The posters, put by the Congress workers, have a tagline that reads: 'Nafrat se nahi, Pyar se jeetenge.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The posters, put by the Congress workers, have a tagline that reads: 'Nafrat se nahi, Pyar se jeetenge.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Posters of Congress president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha were seen in Mumbai's Andheri two days after the Congress President stunned the parliament during the marathon no-vote confidence debate.

The posters, put by the Congress workers, have a tagline that reads:  "Nafrat se nahi, Pyar se jeetenge (we will win with love, not hatred)."

Gandhi garnered huge attention during the discussion on no-confidence motion on July 20 after he walked up to the Prime Minister and hugged him after concluding his fiery speech.

Though Gandhi's gesture was hailed by his party leaders as "Jaadu ki Jhappi (magical hug)", the BJP ridiculed him saying he has started "chipko movement" in the Lok Sabha.

During his fiery rhetorical speech, Gandhi attacked the Central government and said, "I will take this hatred out of you and turn it into love. I am the Congress. You taught me what it means to be a Hindustani, what it means to be a Hindu. It means to love somebody even if they attack you."

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, congress, bjp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

2

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

3

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

4

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

5

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham