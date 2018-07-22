The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 04:44 AM IST

India, All India

Railways agents misused demonetisation waivers: CAG

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 3:51 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 3:51 am IST

The JTBS charges Rs 1 per ticket but can sell only unreserved tickets and cannot issue concession tickets.

The 132 JTBS were from the Central, Eastern, Northeast Frontier, North Eastern, North Western and Western Railway (CR, ER, NFR, NER, NWR and WR) zones.
 The 132 JTBS were from the Central, Eastern, Northeast Frontier, North Eastern, North Western and Western Railway (CR, ER, NFR, NER, NWR and WR) zones.

New Delhi: In November 2016, 132 Indian Railways’ Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sewaks (JTBS) took unfair advantage of a three-day-long waiver facility provided by the government to allow transactions at railway ticketing counters after the shock demonetisation order of November 8, and deposited unusually big quantities of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes on the three subsequent days, a CAG report has found out.

The 132 JTBS were from the Central, Eastern, Northeast Frontier, North Eastern, North Western and Western Railway (CR, ER, NFR, NER, NWR and WR) zones.

On November 9, 2016, the Railway Board, had issued a directive that the Rs500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes would not cease to be legal tender from November 9, 2016 until November 11, 2016, to the extent of transactions at railway ticketing counters for purchase of tickets, for which complete records were required to be maintained.

The CAG report said: “Audit test checked the transactions carried out by 132 JTBSs during 07 November 2016 to 11 November 2016 on 59 stations of six Zonal Railways. A comparison of deposits made by the JTBSs for five days of pre and post demonetisation revealed that post demonetization, total cash deposited by these 132 JTBSs exceeded their normal pre-demonetization cash deposit by significant amounts…”

The national auditor observed — “No specific directives/instructions were issued by the Railway Board in respect of cash deposited by the JTBSs in Railway’s Deposit Accounts essential for issue/sale of unreserved tickets through computerised Unreserved Ticketing System. 132 JTBS in six Zonal Railways took undue advantage of the facility provided by the Government of India to allow transactions at railway ticketing counters and deposited specified bank notes with the Railways post demonetisation instead of depositing the cash in the banks”.

Started in 2008 in order to cut down long queues at railway stations, the JTBS scheme permits an individual to sell railway tickets outside railway stations. The JTBS charges Rs 1 per ticket but can sell only unreserved tickets and cannot issue concession tickets. 

Tags: indian railways, demonetisation, jansadharan ticket booking sewaks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham