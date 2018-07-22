The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi’s popularity rising, lynchings done to defame him: BJP's Meghwal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 11:30 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 11:29 am IST

Meghwal said, 'The more popular Modi Ji becomes, the more such incidents will happen.'

Meghwal asked people to think about the root cause of such kind of violence. (Photo: File)
 Meghwal asked people to think about the root cause of such kind of violence. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday made a bizarre link between PM Modi's popularity, elections, and cases of mob killings suggesting that lynching incidents are a conspiracy to defame BJP and the central government ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meghwal said, “The more popular Modi Ji becomes, the more such incidents will happen. During Bihar elections, it was ‘award wapsi’; in Uttar Pradesh, it was mob lynching. For 2019 elections, it will be something else. PM Modi gave several schemes, their effects can be seen, this (lynching) incident is just one reaction to it.”

This reaction of the minister came to the killing of a Muslim man, Rakbar Khan, who was lynched by a mob in Alwar over cow smuggling rumours late on Friday. 

Terming anti-Sikh riots of 1984 as the ‘biggest mob lynching case’ in India, Meghwal said, “We condemn mob lynching but this isn’t a single incident. You have to trace this back in history. Why does this happen? Who should stop this? What happened with Sikhs in 1984 was the biggest mob lynching of this nation’s history.” 

Meghwal asked people to think about the root cause of such kind of violence.

Supreme Court has criticised state and the central government over the increasing mob lynching incidents in India. It also asked the Parliament to come up with a law to tackle “horrendous acts of mobocracy”.

The latest incident was reported hours after PM Modi in his speech in Lok Sabha said that these incidents of violence are against the basic principle of humanity and urged the state governments to take strict actions.

However, Opposition slammed BJP for the rising number of mob violence, lynching incidents. 

Sachin Pilot tweeted:

Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary termed these incidents as “horrific”. 

Underlining the inaction by the government that has forced people to take law and order in their hands, Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Is this how you will protect people those who continue with such hate crimes in the belief that the government will continue to support them."

Tags: pm modi, arjun ram meghwal, lynching incidents in india, 2019 general elections, alwar lynching
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham