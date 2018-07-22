The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi should get medically tested after Rahul's hug: Subramanian Swamy

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 12:14 pm IST

Swamy criticised Rahul's unexpected hug to PM during no-trust motion debate, saying that it was unethical and shouldn't happen in future.

Condemning Rahul's unexpected hug to the Prime Minister, Swamy said, 'Rahul Gandhi should not have embraced the Prime Minister all of a sudden. What does it say about the protection of the Prime Minister inside the Parliament?' (Photo: File)
 Condemning Rahul's unexpected hug to the Prime Minister, Swamy said, 'Rahul Gandhi should not have embraced the Prime Minister all of a sudden. What does it say about the protection of the Prime Minister inside the Parliament?' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get himself medically tested after Congress President Rahul Gandhi embraced him during the No-Confidence Motion debate in the Lok Sabha.

Condemning Rahul's unexpected hug to the Prime Minister, Swamy said, "Rahul Gandhi should not have embraced the Prime Minister all of a sudden. What does it say about the protection of the Prime Minister inside the Parliament? This is absolutely unethical and such behaviour should be discouraged so that it does not happen in the future."

Gandhi, after ending his speech, moved across the floor to get to the treasury benches to the Prime Minister. They hugged each other, and as Gandhi was returning to his seat, Prime Minister Modi was seen calling him back and they exchanged pleasantries. The gestures seemed to ease the tempers.

The Prime Minister, however, was left unmoved by this gesture and did not pull his string back before unleashing his wrath on Gandhi.

Speaking in the Lower House of the Parliament, the Prime Minister had said, "I was surprised at Rahul Gandhi's excitement to come and hug me. What is the hurry? You should trust the people in a democracy. Some people are in a rush to get to the treasury benches."

Later, the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government went on to sail through its first-floor test in the Lok Sabha by defeating the No-Confidence Motion moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The government grabbed a comfortable majority of 325 votes in its favour, who voted against the No Confidence Motion in contrast to 126 votes by the Opposition parties out of total 451 Members of Parliament present in the Lok Sabha.

Tags: subramanian swamy, pm modi, no-confidence motion, rahul hugs pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

