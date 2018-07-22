The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

One killed, several feared trapped after 5-storey building collapses in Ghaziabad

Published : Jul 22, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 5:47 pm IST

The under-construction building collapsed near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon.

Ghaziabad: A body was recovered after a five-storey under-construction building collapsed near Missal Gadi in Ghaziabad on Sunday afternoon. Three people are reportedly injured while several others are feared trapped.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and fire department have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited.

The incident comes days after an under-construction building collapsed over another building claiming at least nine lives in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village.

Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

