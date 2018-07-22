No-trust vote was morality vs majority battle, says Chandrababu Naidu

The no-confidence motion pushed by the TDP had been defeated with the NDA government getting 325 votes as against the Opposition’s 126.

New Delhi: A day after the no-confidence motion brought in by his party was defeated, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said it was a battle of “morality versus majority”.

The no-confidence motion pushed by the TDP had been defeated with the NDA government getting 325 votes as against the Opposition’s 126. On a hurricane visit to the capital on Saturday, Mr Naidu said: “Yesterday’s no-confidence motion was a battle between our morality and the majority of the BJP.”

The TDP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark in the Lok Sabha that special status cannot be extended to the state “as the Fourteenth Finance Commission (FCC) does not allow it” was wrong.

He claimed that: “The FFC says it does not have any role in it... Don’t drag us into it. It is the government which has to take a call”. He also alleged that it was Union minister Arun Jaitley who had denyed special status to Andhra Pradesh and then extending the same to northeastern states.

Mr Naidu said it was “unwise” on Modi’s part to compare his “able leadership with tainted politicians” during a discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Commenting on the prime minister’s remarks that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao more mature than Mr Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said: “I am senior to the prime minister himself. How can he say that?” On another remark by Mr Modi’s that the “Congress killed the mother and saved the child. Had I have been there, I would have saved the mother too”.

“We have waited for years for him to do so,” he added.