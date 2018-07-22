The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:55 AM IST

India, All India

No-trust vote was morality vs majority battle, says Chandrababu Naidu

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 5:38 am IST

The no-confidence motion pushed by the TDP had been defeated with the NDA government getting 325 votes as against the Opposition’s 126.

N. Chandrababu Naidu
 N. Chandrababu Naidu

New Delhi: A day after the no-confidence motion brought in by his party was defeated, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said it was a battle of “morality versus majority”.

The no-confidence motion pushed by the TDP had been defeated with the NDA government getting 325 votes as against the Opposition’s 126. On a hurricane visit to the capital on Saturday, Mr Naidu said: “Yesterday’s no-confidence motion was a battle between our morality and the majority of the BJP.”

The TDP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark in the Lok Sabha that special status cannot be extended to the state “as the Fourteenth Finance Commission (FCC) does not allow it” was wrong.

He claimed that: “The FFC says it does not have any role in it... Don’t drag us into it. It is the government which has to take a call”. He also alleged that it was Union minister Arun Jaitley who had denyed special status to Andhra Pradesh and then extending the same to northeastern states.

Mr Naidu said it was “unwise” on Modi’s part to compare his “able leadership with tainted politicians” during a discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Commenting on the prime minister’s remarks that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao more mature than Mr Naidu, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said: “I am senior to the prime minister himself. How can he say that?” On another remark by Mr Modi’s that the “Congress killed the mother and saved the child. Had I have been there, I would have saved the mother too”.

“We have waited for years for him to do so,” he added.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, prime minister narendra modi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham