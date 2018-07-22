Heavy rains lash Odisha, several cities inundated

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force jawans were deployed in relief and rescue operations in the marooned area.

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains under the impact of a low pressure over the north Bay of Bengal on Saturday flooded Odisha’s several cities and towns, including the Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack throwing normal life out of gear. Almost all parts of the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were inundated due to the torrential rain.

The situation has become ugly in Smart City Bhubaneswar, where rainwater gushed into several houses in low-laying areas like, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Old Town and Damana.

Several districts, including Gajapati, Kalahandi, Khordha, Kopraput, Malkangiri and Puri, received rainfall of 100 mm and above. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force jawans were deployed in relief and rescue operations in the marooned area. Two people reportedly died due to wall collapse in Rayagada district. A few four-wheelers were washed away in the gushing water.

While Puri recorded the highest rainfall of 322 mm followed by Cuttack 211 mm and Bhubaneswar 180 mm in the last 24 hours, 16 Blocks received rainfall of 200 mm and above, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

Similarly, 35 Blocks received rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm. However, the heavy rain triggered flood situation in Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts.

In Malkangiri, the situation worsened as the communication on National Highway 326 was disrupted at Saptadhara Bridge (Khairput Block), Pangam Bridge (Mathili Block), Poteru, Kangurukonda and some other places due to overtopping of flood water at low lying bridges.

The road from Malkangiri to Kalimela and Kalimela to Podia still remains disrupted as flood water is flowing above the bridge at Kangurkonda and Undrukonda, respectively.

The authorities have deployed 2 teams of ODRAF in Malkangiri to restore the situation. Till the filing of the report, the situation slowly improved.

The residents in Bhubaneswar were stranded as the rainwater entered into their houses and roads were inundated in the morning. Although, the water level is increasing in rivers like Jalaka, Rushikulya, Nagabali, Brahmani and Baitarani, the rivers are not flowing above the danger mark, Sethi said.

Meanwhile, with only one day left for the Bahuda Jatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings to Srimandir, overnight rain submerged the Bada Danda or Grand Road in pilgrim city Puri.

The three chariots-Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalan- stationed in front of the Nakachana Dwar of the Gundicha temple were surrounded by knee-deep water. Amid such situation, devotees are in apprehension that the waterlogging might create obstacles during chariot pulling tomorrow.