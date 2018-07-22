The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:55 AM IST

India, All India

Heavy rains lash Odisha, several cities inundated

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 2:49 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 4:49 am IST

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force jawans were deployed in relief and rescue operations in the marooned area.

Villagers wade through flood waters at Bhoisahi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: PTI)
 Villagers wade through flood waters at Bhoisahi in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: PTI)

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains under the impact of a low pressure over the north Bay of Bengal on Saturday flooded Odisha’s several cities and towns, including the Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack throwing normal life out of gear. Almost all parts of the Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were inundated due to the torrential rain.

The situation has become ugly in Smart City Bhubaneswar, where rainwater gushed into several houses in low-laying areas like, Acharya Vihar, Jaydev Vihar, Old Town and Damana.

Several districts, including Gajapati, Kalahandi, Khordha, Kopraput, Malkangiri and Puri, received rainfall of 100 mm and above. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force jawans were deployed in relief and rescue operations in the marooned area. Two people reportedly died due to wall collapse in Rayagada district. A few four-wheelers were washed away in the gushing water.

While Puri recorded the highest rainfall of 322 mm followed by Cuttack 211 mm and Bhubaneswar 180 mm in the last 24 hours, 16 Blocks received rainfall of 200 mm and above, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

Similarly, 35 Blocks received rainfall between 100 mm and 200 mm. However, the heavy rain triggered flood situation in Malkangiri and Kalahandi districts.

In Malkangiri, the situation worsened as the communication on National Highway 326 was disrupted at Saptadhara Bridge (Khairput Block), Pangam Bridge (Mathili Block), Poteru, Kangurukonda and some other places due to overtopping of flood water at low lying bridges.

The road from Malkangiri to Kalimela and Kalimela to Podia still remains disrupted as flood water is flowing above the bridge at Kangurkonda and Undrukonda, respectively.

The authorities have deployed 2 teams of ODRAF in Malkangiri to restore the situation. Till the filing of the report, the situation slowly improved.

The residents in Bhubaneswar were stranded as the rainwater entered into their houses and roads were inundated in the morning. Although, the water level is increasing in rivers like Jalaka, Rushikulya, Nagabali, Brahmani and Baitarani, the rivers are not flowing above the danger mark, Sethi said.

Meanwhile, with only one day left for the Bahuda Jatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings to Srimandir, overnight rain submerged the Bada Danda or Grand Road in pilgrim city Puri.

The three chariots-Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Darpadalan- stationed in front of the Nakachana Dwar of the Gundicha temple were surrounded by knee-deep water. Amid such situation, devotees are in apprehension that the waterlogging might create obstacles during chariot pulling tomorrow.

Tags: heavy rains, odisha disaster rapid action force
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham