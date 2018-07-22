The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:54 AM IST

India, All India

Digvijay Singh slams MP CM for calling him anti-national

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 5:36 am IST

Mr Singh also demanded a public apology from the chief minister if the latter failed to prove the charges leveled against him.

Digvijay Singh
 Digvijay Singh

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday slammed chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling him “anti-national” and dared him to prove the charge.

In a letter to Mr Chouhan, the AICC general secretary described the charges as “grave” and said, “As chief minister of the state, it is your duty to bring me to book if you have evidence to establish the charges levelled against me by you”.

“You are bound by Constitution to bring such people to book. If you are not taking me to task even though you have evidence of my indulging in anti-national activities, then you will dishonour the very Constitution under which you have taken oath of office”, the letter said.

Mr Singh even threatened to produce him in a police station in Bhopal and court arrest on July 26 for being charged as anti-national by no less than the chief minister of the state.

“By the time, I hope you will gather evidence to establish the charges leveled against me to ensure that I am put behind the bar”, he said.

Mr Singh also demanded a public apology from the chief minister if the latter failed to prove the charges leveled against him.

The chief minister reportedly termed Mr Singh as anti-national while he was addressing the public during the road show in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday during his ongoing Jan Ashirvad Yatra.

The chief minister reportedly said Digvijay Singh visited terror sympathisers and addressed terrorists with honorific (ji). He allegedly added that such people were acting like anti-nationals.

“The chief minister should not teach us nationalism. Mr Singh has spotless political career spanning over 47 years”, MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) vice-president Raja Pateria said.

Tags: digvijay singh, cm shivraj singh chouhan, anti-national

MOST POPULAR

1

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

2

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

3

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

4

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

5

Can you guess? All Bhatt daughters acted in this film starring Ranbir's 'father'

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham