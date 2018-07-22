Digvijay Singh slams MP CM for calling him anti-national

Mr Singh also demanded a public apology from the chief minister if the latter failed to prove the charges leveled against him.

Bhopal: Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Saturday slammed chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for calling him “anti-national” and dared him to prove the charge.

In a letter to Mr Chouhan, the AICC general secretary described the charges as “grave” and said, “As chief minister of the state, it is your duty to bring me to book if you have evidence to establish the charges levelled against me by you”.

“You are bound by Constitution to bring such people to book. If you are not taking me to task even though you have evidence of my indulging in anti-national activities, then you will dishonour the very Constitution under which you have taken oath of office”, the letter said.

Mr Singh even threatened to produce him in a police station in Bhopal and court arrest on July 26 for being charged as anti-national by no less than the chief minister of the state.

“By the time, I hope you will gather evidence to establish the charges leveled against me to ensure that I am put behind the bar”, he said.

Mr Singh also demanded a public apology from the chief minister if the latter failed to prove the charges leveled against him.

The chief minister reportedly termed Mr Singh as anti-national while he was addressing the public during the road show in Satna in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday during his ongoing Jan Ashirvad Yatra.

The chief minister reportedly said Digvijay Singh visited terror sympathisers and addressed terrorists with honorific (ji). He allegedly added that such people were acting like anti-nationals.

“The chief minister should not teach us nationalism. Mr Singh has spotless political career spanning over 47 years”, MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) vice-president Raja Pateria said.