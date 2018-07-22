The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:55 AM IST

India, All India

Aim to double income of farmers by 2022: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 1:36 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 5:30 am IST

Shah said the Minimum Support Price for kharif crops announced by Centre will benefit the farmers

BJP president Amit Shah with Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje during the closing ceremony of state working committee meeting, in Jaipur on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Hailing Modi government’s initiatives in the field of agriculture sector, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the government’s aim to double farmers’ income by 2022 would be achieved before the targeted year.

Speaking at a conference on “Role of Insurance in Reforming Agrarian Economy,” Mr Shah said that the kind of changes the Modi government has brought in agriculture sector, he was “convinced there will be infrastructure to not only achieve the target of doubling farmers’ income but go beyond that before 2022.”

After independence, agriculture has mostly been a subject of “Bhashanbaji” but in the past 10-15 years, innovative contributions from different quarters have started coming to the fore, Mr Shah said. “The goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a political statement. I firmly believe as India completes 75 years of its independence in 2022, we will achieve a big success by doubling farmers’ income and raising agriculture’s contribution in the economy to 30 per cent,” the BJP president claimed. He credited the Modi government with an “all encompassing vision” to benefit farmers and said that the government not only managed to arrange a wider crop insurance to farmers but also effectively checked black marketing of urea in the country. He said the Minimum Support Price  for kharif crops announced by Centre will benefit the farmers and in some cases they are getting more than 1.5 times the cost of crop.

