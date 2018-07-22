Agitation against BJP for Scheduled Tribes status to intensify in Assam

Six ethnic communities warn BJP about ‘consequences’ during Lok Sabha polls.

Guwahati: After failing to get any positive response in talks with home ministry, the six communities, whom the BJP had promised tribal status in 2014 Lok Sabha elections has threatened to intensify their agitation in Assam.

Though, earlier Congress had also promised, the BJP in the run up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections had promised to grant Scheduled Tribes status to the six communities– Moran, Muttock, Tai Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi, Chutia and Tea Tribes in Assam. The leaders of these ethnic communities who were not satisfied with the lukewarm response of the home ministry has threatened to hold a massive rally on July 30, demanding the intervention of the Prime Minister to fulfill their commitment.

The leaders of the six communities have also warned that the BJP should be ready to face the consequences during the 2019 elections if their demands were not fulfilled. A 40-members delegation comprising eight different ethnic communities was in New Delhi to take part in the tripartite talk which was to be chaired by union home minister Rajanth Singh non Friday. However, due to debate on no-confidence motion in the parliament, union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju was assigned the responsibility of holding talks with the delegation. “They invited us for the meeting. Mr Rijiju just entered the hall and attended the meeting for few minutes and left the venue. We were told that our issue would be resolved soon,” said the adviser of All Assam Tai Ahom Students’ Union (AATASU) Mr Aswini Chetia while regretting the attitude of the minister towards them.

The Koch Rajbonshi Sanmilani (KRS), representing the community, alleged that Centre seems to have no interest in granting ST status to six communities of Assam.

“We are surprised over the apathetic attitude from MHA toward our demands. The meeting was just a formality. Nothing concrete will happen to our cause with this attitude of the Centre. We have no option left except to intensify our movement”, said the representative of KRS.

It is significant that entire rank and file of the BJP starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been reiterating their commitment to grant ST status to six ethnic communities of the state since 2014 Lok Sabha elections.