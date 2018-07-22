5 of family, including 3 women, swept away in Cauvery while taking bath

Despite a warning issued by district administration against venturing into river, 6 people entered the river near Reddiyur.

However, a college student, Thanushree, was rescued by locals on the river bank and rushed to a hospital for treatment. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: Five people, including three women of a family, were washed away while taking bath in river Cauvery in Salem district, about 120 km from here, on Sunday, police said.

All of them were washed away in the gushing waters, they said.

Police along with the Fire and Rescue Services personnel department searched along the river and retrieved four bodies while a search is on for another one.

Salem District Collector, Rohini and senior officials rushed to the spot.

The collector had already warned people not to venture into the river, which is in the spate due to heavy inflow of water from Karnataka and also release from Mettur dam.