The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:23 PM IST

India, All India

5 of family, including 3 women, swept away in Cauvery while taking bath

PTI
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 6:47 pm IST

Despite a warning issued by district administration against venturing into river, 6 people entered the river near Reddiyur.

However, a college student, Thanushree, was rescued by locals on the river bank and rushed to a hospital for treatment. (Representational Image)
 However, a college student, Thanushree, was rescued by locals on the river bank and rushed to a hospital for treatment. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: Five people, including three women of a family, were washed away while taking bath in river Cauvery in Salem district, about 120 km from here, on Sunday, police said.

Despite a warning issued by the district administration against venturing into the river, six people entered the river near Reddiyur, some 80 kms from Salem, for taking bath.

All of them were washed away in the gushing waters, they said.

However, a college student, Thanushree, was rescued by locals on the river bank and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Police along with the Fire and Rescue Services personnel department searched along the river and retrieved four bodies while a search is on for another one.

Salem District Collector, Rohini and senior officials rushed to the spot.

The collector had already warned people not to venture into the river, which is in the spate due to heavy inflow of water from Karnataka and also release from Mettur dam.

Tags: cauvery, tamil nadu family, salem
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

2

Mysterious lights over China spark UFO rumours

3

Dhadak collects Rs 8.71 crores first day, highest opening for newcomers!

4

Shocking: You can get pregnant, while pregnant

5

Apple Watch, FitBit could feel cost of US tariffs

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival showcases the rich history and nomadic customs of the Kyrgyz people.(Photo: AFP)

Village in Kyrgyzstan celebrates nomadic customs, traditions

The 21st annual mud festival features mud wrestling and mud sliding. (Photos: AP)

'Mud-slinging' was never this fun; Boryeong Mud Festival sees revellers go wild

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham