Sunday, Jul 22, 2018

India

3 terrorists shot dead in J&K’s Kulgam district, encounter underway

Published : Jul 22, 2018
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 8:41 am IST

CRPF along with Indian Army and state police are engaging with the terrorists 70 km from Srinagar in Khudwani.

Srinagar: Out of four terrorists suspected by the security forces, three have been gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam in an operation that was launched after a policeman was abducted and killed. 

Central Reserve Police Force along with Indian Army and state police are engaging with the terrorists 70 km from Srinagar in Khudwani. 

The search operation was launched on intelligence input about the movement of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as soon as terrorist fired at security forces. 

 
