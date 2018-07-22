3 terrorists shot dead in J&K’s Kulgam district, encounter underway

CRPF along with Indian Army and state police are engaging with the terrorists 70 km from Srinagar in Khudwani.

The search operation turned into an encounter as soon as terrorist fired at security forces. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Out of four terrorists suspected by the security forces, three have been gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam in an operation that was launched after a policeman was abducted and killed.

Central Reserve Police Force along with Indian Army and state police are engaging with the terrorists 70 km from Srinagar in Khudwani.

Terrorists group that tortured our colleague CT Mohd Saleem of Kulgam & killed him brutally are all trapped in an encounter with J&K Police/Army/CRPF in Khudwani Kulgam. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) July 22, 2018

The search operation was launched on intelligence input about the movement of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter as soon as terrorist fired at security forces.