

15-yr-old runs away from school, raped by 4 men in 4 days in MP’s Dewas

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 5:30 pm IST

The girl left for school at 8 am on July 16 and was raped on her way back home.

Police said that the girl alleged she was raped by the bikers for two days and was later dropped in Nasrullaganj. (Representational image)
 Police said that the girl alleged she was raped by the bikers for two days and was later dropped in Nasrullaganj. (Representational image)

Indore: A 15-yr-old girl who ran away from school last week told police that she was raped by four men in four days. The four accused have been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district.



When she did not return from school, her parents got worried and filed a missing complaint on July 17 at Nemawar police station. 

Sajjan Singh Mukati, Inspector at Nemawar police station said, "The girl boarded a bus after she ran away from her school on July 16. When she boarded a bus on the way back to her home, the conductor of the bus raped her through the night. As the girl got off the bus, two bikers- Sanjay Meena and Gopal Meena, who are also said to be minors, allegedly offered to drop her back home. They took her to their villagers and took turns to rape her.”

Police said that the girl alleged she was raped by the bikers for two days and was later dropped in Nasrullaganj. 

The girl told police that when she was returning home, she came across another biker, Rajun Verma, who was known to her also raped her in the jungles on the pretext of dropping her home.

The girl was found on Sandalpur Road near her home and has been sent for medical examination. 

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

