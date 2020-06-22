Monday, Jun 22, 2020 | Last Update : 05:41 PM IST

90th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

425,810

1,185

Recovered

237,252

6,140

Deaths

13,704

307

Maharashtra132075657446170 Delhi59746330132175 Tamil Nadu5937732754757 Gujarat27317193571664 Uttar Pradesh1773110995550 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka91505618137 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Telangana78023731210 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir5956338282 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  22 Jun 2020  Delhi overtakes Tamil Nadu to become second worst-hit state in corona tally
India, All India

Delhi overtakes Tamil Nadu to become second worst-hit state in corona tally

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2020, 5:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2020, 5:30 pm IST

Delhi is on the second spot among the list of worst-hit states

A medic takes swab samples for COVID-19 infection from a policewoman, at a testing centre inside a government school, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 A medic takes swab samples for COVID-19 infection from a policewoman, at a testing centre inside a government school, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: With over 59,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi has now surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit among various states and union territories.

Even by death count till Sunday, which stood at 2,175, Delhi is on the second spot among the list of worst-hit states.

 

Delhi recorded 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city to 59,746, authorities said.

The national capital had reported 3,630 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 56,000-mark.

From Friday-Sunday, Delhi has registered 3,000 or more cases for three consecutive days. The previous highest spike of 3,137 fresh cases was recorded on June 19.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data on COVID-19, the tally for Tamil Nadu stands at 59,377, third-highest in the country, just after Delhi.

The total number of fatalities in Tamil Nadu stands at 757.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with a total of 1,32,075 cases and 6,170 deaths, according to the ministry data.

With Mumbai recording 66,488 cases till June 21, Delhi is likely to eclipse the city in the next few days.

As per the Sunday heath bulletin released by the Delhi government, 33,013 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while number of active cases stood at 24,558, adding 3,70,014 tests have been conducted till date, it said

The number of containment zones in the city on Sunday stood at 261.

In Tamil Nadu, the number of active cases are 25,866, the Health Ministry data said.

Gujarat is the third-worst state hit by the pandemic in terms of number of fatalities, which stands at 1663, while total cases were pegged at 27,260.

Tags: coronavirus in delhi, covid19 in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. (PTI Photo)

India-China face-off: Centre, opposition must work with full maturity, says Mayawati

Health workers collect swab samples in test tubes for COVID-19 testing at a center, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. PTI

For every one lakh population India has 30 coronavirus cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Shah speaks to Jagannath temple committee chairperson on Puri Rath Yatra

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

India fighting two wars with China, against virus and at border, we will win both says Kejriwal

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham