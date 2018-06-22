The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 06:58 AM IST

India, All India

Yoga ‘powerful unifying force’ in a strife-torn world, says PM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 5:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 5:31 am IST

Modi said yoga had shown the world the way from “illness to wellness” and enriching lives across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga asanas during a mass yoga event on the 4th International Yoga Day at the Forest Research Institute grounds in Dehradun. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga asanas during a mass yoga event on the 4th International Yoga Day at the Forest Research Institute grounds in Dehradun. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed yoga with over 50,000 enthusiasts at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus in Dehradun, where he exhorted people on how the ancient Indian discipline has emerged as a “powerful unifying force” in a strife-torn world.

Addressing a large gathering with the British-era FRI building in the backdrop, Mr Modi said yoga had shown the world the way from “illness to wellness” and enriching lives across the globe. In fact, he said, yoga has become the biggest mass movement across the globe in the quest for good health and well-being, which is crucial to the creation of a peaceful world.

“Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, the Himalayan highlands or sunburnt deserts, yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world... Yoga fosters amity in societies, which can form the basis of national unity,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi said besides being an art of holistic health, yoga had the power to unite people and countries, and pave the way for universal brotherhood. “When disintegrating forces gain prominence it is yoga that unites, creates amity in societies, which forms the basis of national unity and unity among nations, and finally leads to universal peace and brotherhood. It has become a powerful unifying force,” he said.

The PM further said the proposal for a International Day for Yoga at the UN was accepted in record time with a majority of nations supporting it. “The proposal was passed by the UN in the shortest time, which is a record in its history,” Mr Modi said, and added that today, people all over the world have come to look upon yoga as something which belongs to them.

Elaborate security arrangements were made and nearly 3,000 security personnel deployed around the venue. The campus was under CCTV camera surveillance.

Mr Modi arrived at the FRI at around 6.30 am and addressed people before performing asanas with them.

The yoga session lasted around 30 minutes, during which he performed different asanas, including pranayama and breathing exercises.

The day was also observed in several state capitals and other cities. Rajasthan created a world record by bringing over a lakh of people together in Kota at a yoga session to mark the International Yoga Day. Two representatives from Guinness World Records watched as yoga guru Ramdev put the gathering — which included Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje — through a series of asanas.

In Ahmedabad, around 750 differently-abled people joined CM Vijay Rupani in doing exercises based on the ancient Indian discipline.

Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu advocated inclusion of yoga in school curricula to “create a healthy nation”. Mr Naidu participated in an event at Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation Sealink Promenade where Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was present. “The practice of yoga is important for positive thoughts. If it is included in school curricula it is possible to create a healthy nation. Yoga also helps in relief from stress,” Mr Naidu added.

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, speaking in Amravati, said everyone should practise yoga for a complete healthy life free from stress. The day was celebrated in Sikkim with CM Pawan Kumar Chamling leading hundreds in performing asanas. In other states, including Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland and Jharkhand, yoga events saw enthusiastic participation by large crowds.

Tags: narendra modi, forest research institute, international yoga day
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham