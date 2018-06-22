Yoga ‘powerful unifying force’ in a strife-torn world, says PM

Modi said yoga had shown the world the way from “illness to wellness” and enriching lives across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga asanas during a mass yoga event on the 4th International Yoga Day at the Forest Research Institute grounds in Dehradun. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday performed yoga with over 50,000 enthusiasts at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) campus in Dehradun, where he exhorted people on how the ancient Indian discipline has emerged as a “powerful unifying force” in a strife-torn world.

Addressing a large gathering with the British-era FRI building in the backdrop, Mr Modi said yoga had shown the world the way from “illness to wellness” and enriching lives across the globe. In fact, he said, yoga has become the biggest mass movement across the globe in the quest for good health and well-being, which is crucial to the creation of a peaceful world.

“Dehradun to Dublin, Shanghai to Chicago, Jakarta to Johannesburg, the Himalayan highlands or sunburnt deserts, yoga is enriching millions of lives all over the world... Yoga fosters amity in societies, which can form the basis of national unity,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi said besides being an art of holistic health, yoga had the power to unite people and countries, and pave the way for universal brotherhood. “When disintegrating forces gain prominence it is yoga that unites, creates amity in societies, which forms the basis of national unity and unity among nations, and finally leads to universal peace and brotherhood. It has become a powerful unifying force,” he said.

The PM further said the proposal for a International Day for Yoga at the UN was accepted in record time with a majority of nations supporting it. “The proposal was passed by the UN in the shortest time, which is a record in its history,” Mr Modi said, and added that today, people all over the world have come to look upon yoga as something which belongs to them.

Elaborate security arrangements were made and nearly 3,000 security personnel deployed around the venue. The campus was under CCTV camera surveillance.

Mr Modi arrived at the FRI at around 6.30 am and addressed people before performing asanas with them.

The yoga session lasted around 30 minutes, during which he performed different asanas, including pranayama and breathing exercises.

The day was also observed in several state capitals and other cities. Rajasthan created a world record by bringing over a lakh of people together in Kota at a yoga session to mark the International Yoga Day. Two representatives from Guinness World Records watched as yoga guru Ramdev put the gathering — which included Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje — through a series of asanas.

In Ahmedabad, around 750 differently-abled people joined CM Vijay Rupani in doing exercises based on the ancient Indian discipline.

Vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu advocated inclusion of yoga in school curricula to “create a healthy nation”. Mr Naidu participated in an event at Mumbai’s Bandra Reclamation Sealink Promenade where Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was present. “The practice of yoga is important for positive thoughts. If it is included in school curricula it is possible to create a healthy nation. Yoga also helps in relief from stress,” Mr Naidu added.

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, speaking in Amravati, said everyone should practise yoga for a complete healthy life free from stress. The day was celebrated in Sikkim with CM Pawan Kumar Chamling leading hundreds in performing asanas. In other states, including Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Nagaland and Jharkhand, yoga events saw enthusiastic participation by large crowds.