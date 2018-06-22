The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

Was working hard for Mamata's visit: Chinese Consulate General hits back

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 8:29 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 8:36 pm IST

Chinese Consulate General stated that China had been in touch with the Indian embassy in Beijing when Mamata Banerjee cancelled her visit.

Earlier on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to announce that she cancelled her visit to the neighbouring country for political meetings. (Photo: File)
Kolkata: Rejecting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's arguments on cancellation of her China visit, the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata hit back claiming that the Chinese side was still working to make arrangements for her visit to the neighbouring country. 

Informing that China was 'working hard' for Banerjee's visit, it even asserted that China had been in touch with the Indian embassy in Beijing when the announcement of the cancellation of her visit was made. 

Hours after Banerjee's announcement, the Consulate General of China in Kolkata said in a statement, "We have taken note of the fact that Madam Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, announced the cancellation of her trip to China on the afternoon of June 22, 2018."

The statement further said, "The Chinese side attaches great importance to its relationship with India and to the exchanges between the Chinese provinces and the Indian states. It was working hard to prepare for the Chief Minister’s trip to China, including on the relevant arrangements during the visit. At the time the announcement was made, the Chinese side was still working on the arrangements and remained in contact with the Indian Embassy in China."

Stressing importance on the relations between Chinese provinces and West Bengal, the statement also mentioned, "The Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata has all along been committed to promoting ties between the Chinese provinces and West Bengal, and will continue its efforts in enhancing friendly exchanges and cooperation between the provinces and this state in economic, trade, cultural, educational and other fields."

Earlier on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to announce that she cancelled her visit to the neighbouring country for political meetings. 

 According to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, no confirmation from China about the "political meetings" during her proposed visit forced her to cancel it, although the schedule was on track till Thursday.

Tags: mamata banerjee, indo-china ties, mamata cancels china visit
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

