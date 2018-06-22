The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 22, 2018

India, All India

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Anantnag

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 9:41 am IST

Two to three terrorists are believed to be holed-up in Anantnag's Srigufwara area in South Kashmir where the encounter is underway.

Police official said that a search operation turned into a gunfight after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. (Representational Image)
Srinagar: A gunfight broke out on Friday morning between the security forces and terrorists at Anantnag, days after centre called off ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Exchange of fire between SFs and terrorists in Anantnag. Area under cordon and SFs on job. Information is preliminary in nature," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this morning.

Security officers launched the operation after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists, news agency PTI quoted a police official saying. He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

Earlier on Tuesday, three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were killed in Pulwama's Tral after a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces, police said.

"Three JeM terrorists including Qasim (FT) who was wanted for number of civilian atrocities and terror crimes eliminated at Tral," Kashmir Zone police had tweeted.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the ceasefire announced by the government in Jammu and Kashmir during Ramzan will not be extended, adding the security forces were directed to resume anti-terror operations.

"The Security Forces are being directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings," Singh tweeted.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said the terrorists had continued with their activities during Ramzan, necessitating suspension of the ceasefire by the centre.  

"Operations were being carried out earlier as well. Then we saw a phase of suspension of operations because we wanted people to get a chance to offer their prayers during Ramzan without any kind of problem. Despite that, terrorists continued with their activity, which is why the suspension of operations was cancelled," he said.

