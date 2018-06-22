The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 22, 2018

India, All India

6 UP men reveal how they were told to pelt stones at J&K security forces

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

The men had gone to Pulwama to work as tailors at a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

Police said one of six people told them that he was also asked to throw stones but he refused and escaped from the place. Representational Image (Photo: File/ANI)
 Police said one of six people told them that he was also asked to throw stones but he refused and escaped from the place.

Lucknow: Some Uttar Pradesh men, who had found jobs in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, have claimed they were made to throw stones at security forces.

Director General of Police OP Singh said on Thursday six men from Baghpat and Saharanpur districts have complained that they were told to take part in stone-throwing.

Fed up with this, they returned home, the officer added.

The men had gone to Pulwama to work as tailors at a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

"We will deal with this issue very discreetly," the DGP said. The state's anti-terror squad will probe the matter.

Baghpat's Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash also mentioned one such case.

He said a man, identified as Nasim, told police that he and some others were kept at a factory in Pulwama. On one occasion, the labourers there took part in stone-throwing. He was also asked to throw stones but he refused and escaped from the place, the police added.

Tags: stone pelting, pulwama, jammu and kashmir, uttar pradesh, security forces
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

