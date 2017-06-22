The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

India, All India

Venkaiah Naidu clarifies on his loan waiver remark, says 'in long term'

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 6:19 pm IST

Earlier Naidu said seeking loan waiver has become a 'fashion' now but it is not the final solution.

Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai:  After receiving flak for his loan waiver comment, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday has clarified saying that he was speaking of a long term solution for farmer issues.

“I was in context of addressing infrastructure problems including farmer problems. I had said we aren’t addressing issues in long term but in short term,” Naidu pointed out.

After his remark, CPI(M)’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury had lashed out at Naidu dubbing his comment disrespectful of our ‘food providers’.

“36-40,000 farmers have committed suicide in last 3 yrs. Calling loan waiver fashionable is a disrespect to our 'annadaata',” Yechury had said.

Earlier Naidu had said seeking loan waiver has become a "fashion" now but it is not the final solution and should only be considered in extreme situations.

Read: Loan waiver is now fashion, should only be given in extreme cases: Venkaiah

Farmers in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha had recently protested over various issues concerning them, including the demand for waiving off their loans.

He had said farmers need to get good remunerative price for their produce and care should also be taken of those in distress.

"Most importantly we should create adequate infrastructure and facilities like godowns, cold storage, refrigerator vans, among others. Also, we will have to ensure that affordable credit is available to these farmers," Naidu said.

So far states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have announced loan waivers.

Tags: m venkaiah naidu, farm loan waiver, sitaram yechury, cpi(m) general secretary, long term, short term
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5 launched in India: specs, features and price

2

17-year-old gets cured by innovative treatment, but loses memory

3

Don't type anymore, just speak to write with Dictate

4

Money ain't all that good!

5

Facebook gives Indians more control over their profile pictures

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Bolivia's Aymara Indians are celebrating the year 5,525 as well as the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice, which marks the start of a new agricultural cycle. (Photo: AP)

Aymara Indians celebrate New Year by performing thousand-year old traditions

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the globe take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. (Photo: PIB)

People around the world celebrate International Yoga Day

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham