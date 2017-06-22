Sushma Swaraj comes to aid of Hyderabad woman

The woman has reached Hyderabad back safely.

New Delhi: It’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj to the rescue again. The minister tweeted on Wednesday evening that a woman hailing from Hyderabad had been rescued after she had reportedly complained of harassment and domestic violence at the hands of her employers in Saudi Arabia. The woman has reached Hyderabad back safely.

“Zabeena Begum has been rescued. I appreciate the good work by Indian Ambassador and his team. @IndianE-mbRiyadh,” Ms Swaraj tweeted. She also retweeted a tweet by social activist Fazil Mohammed Khan who said, “I’m very grateful to @SushmaSwaraj rescued Zabeena Begum, she has reached Hyderabad safely today early morning @IndianEmbRiyadh.”

According to media reports earlier, Zabeena had apparently gone to Saudi Arabia in December 2015 and worked as a domestic help at the house of a doctor couple there. She reportedly said she had faced harassment there.