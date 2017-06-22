The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai: Farmers protest against land acquisition by Defence; several cops hurt

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 11:52 am IST

The clashes come in the wake of farmers claiming that the Ministry of Defence was acquiring their land. 

Farmers protest turned violent after they claimed their land is being acquired by Ministry of Defence. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Farmers protest turned violent after they claimed their land is being acquired by Ministry of Defence. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Clashes between protesting farmers and police took place near the Thane-Badlapur highway on Thursday, a report in NDTV said. Several policemen were injured and additional have been forces deployed in the area, along with riot control vehicles. 

The clashes come in the wake of farmers claiming that the Ministry of Defence was acquiring their land. 

According to reports, the 12600-acre premises belongs to the Ministry of Defence, but over the years, it had been encroached upon by locals.

The farmers had approached the authorities for recovery of their land, but after refusal they took to streets in violent protests. 

On Thursday, farmers from 17 villages held protests at 10 locations with Thane-Badlapur highway being the biggest of all. They blocked traffic and when police tried to disperse them the clashes turned violent. 

More details are awaited.

Tags: thane-badlapur highway, ministry of defence
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

SRK fulfils his promise of meeting Sejals of Ahmedabad, makes Imtiaz the photographer

2

US total solar eclipse sparks spectator excitement

3

Puppy pictures for happy marriage!

4

International Yoga Day: India sets 24 new world records, says Ramdev

5

Diaper woes for young dad!

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham