The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 22, 2017 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, All India

Convict asks for ‘mercy killing’ in Rajiv Gandhi murder

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 22, 2017, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2017, 2:12 am IST

Payas was one of the 26 persons sentenced to death by a Tada court in the Rajiv assassination case in 1998.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AFP)
 Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AFP)

Chennai: Robert Payas, a Sri Lankan LTTE member and one of the life convicts in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has petitioned CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami to order his “mercy killing” because “there’s no point in living even after realising there is no chance of release even after these 26 years in jail”.

After the mercy killing, his body could be handed over to his family, said Payas in his handwritten letter to the CM. Payas, 52, said he completed 26 years in jail on June 11.

Recalling the decision of late CM Jayalalithaa to release all the seven convicts in this case in 2014, he said though that the announcement was welcomed by all, “our release was stopped for unknown reasons”.

“We are still in jail because the present government at the Centre, as well as previous one, had strongly objected to the state government’s decision to release us,” said Payas, adding, “I don’t see any point in living considering that no one from my family came down to Tamil Nadu to visit me for the past few years.”

He said that he was saddened to remain in jail even after D.P. Wadhwa, one of the three judges in SC who heard the appeal against the Tada court judgment sentencing to death all the 26 persons chargesheeted in the case, declared him an innocent.

Payas was one of the 26 persons sentenced to death by a Tada court in the Rajiv assassination case in 1998. On appeal from them, the Supreme Court confirmed death penalty of Murugan, Nalini, Perarivalan and Santhan and commuted the sentence to life term for Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran, while freeing the remaining 19.

The Tamil Nadu governor accepted the state Cabinet decision to commute the death sentence of Nalini following an appeal by Congress president Sonia Gandhi in April 2000. The death sentence of three others was also commuted to life by the Supreme Court on grounds that their mercy petitions were delayed. However, Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to release the seven convicts have been stalled by the Centre.

Tags: rajiv gandhi assassination, robert payas, mercy killing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Puppy pictures for happy marriage!

2

International Yoga Day: India sets 24 new world records, says Ramdev

3

Diaper woes for young dad!

4

Who will coach Indian cricket team after Anil Kumble? Here are a few names

5

Barbie's blue-eyed boyfriend gets a makeover

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Millions of yoga enthusiasts around the globe take part in a mass yoga sessions to mark the third International Yoga Day which falls on June 21 every year. (Photo: PIB)

People around the world celebrate International Yoga Day

Thousands of participants march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Thousands participate in Brazil's annual Gay Pride Parade

Milan Fashion Week (Photo: AP)

Second day of Milan Fashion Week sees new spunk!

The annual festival celebrates the centuries old tradition of pulling logs honoring the owners of the strongest horses. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Bosnia's horse logging festival

Artists from New England, Canada, California and Europe compete to create their designs over three days, totaling 24 hours. (Photo: AP)

Sand Sculptures competition returns to Hampton beach

The Monterey International Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif that turned 50 celebrated by kicking off a three-day concert (Photo:AP)

Monterey International Pop Festival enters 50th anniversary

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham